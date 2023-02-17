Bangor Boys Basketball Holds Off Royall Claims Another SBC Championship

The Bangor Cardinals Boys Basketball team claimed no worse than a share of the Scenic Bluffs Conference by holding off the Royall Panthers 54-43 Thursday night. Royall was able to keep the game close thanks to a strong effort off the bench from Tyrus Wildes who had a team high 14 points. Royall was able to tie the game at 38 late in the 2nd half but the Cardinals outscored Royall down the stretch 16-5 to pull out the victory. Tanner Jones put up a game high 22 points for Bangor in the victory. Royall drops to 16-6 and 8-5 in the Scenic Bluffs Conference, Bangor improves to 18-3 and 12-0 in the conference. Royall travels to Seneca on Saturday.

Source: WRJC.com







WISCONSINREPORT.COM (WiscReport.com) is not affiliated with Wisconsin Government or any state agency, department, entity, or other website or printed publication with Wisconsin in it’s name. Established in 2002, we operate completely independent from political parties and other forms of outside influence. Our Mission is to report the truth, the whole truth, and nothing but the truth. We are WiscReport on Twitter and Facebook. A Morbizco Internet Media online publication. – WisconsinReport.com.

Learn More about WisconsinReport.com.