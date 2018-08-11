Balloon release for missing Langlade Co. girl
Family and friends gathered in Antigo to release balloons in hopes of one day bringing home Kayla Berg.
Source: WAOW.com
News At Other State Sites:
- Balloon release for missing Langlade Co. girl8 hours ago
- Wisconsin farmers head to New York for ‘Dairy Together Movement’8 hours ago
- AP FACT CHECK: Walker right on Wisconsin prison population9 hours ago
- Maritime Week wraps up with Maritime on Madison and Classic and Wooden Boat Festival– VI...16 hours ago
- Titles up for grabs at The Hill Raceway–Friday race results16 hours ago
- DCEDC working to fill void of workers in industrial park17 hours ago
- Aaron Rodgers, Lululemon, Lambeau wedding: Wisconsin loved these stories this week21 hours ago
- Better Angels: Artist sees sick kids for who they really are: superheroes23 hours ago
- Ron Kind Recently Held Round Table in La Crosse1 day ago
- Mauston Man Accused of Stealing Television out of Mauston Area Hotel1 day ago
- Young Child Severely Injured In Lake Delton Accident1 day ago
- Order in her court1 day ago
WISCONSINREPORT.COM (WiscReport.com) is not affiliated with Wisconsin Government or any state agency, department, entity, or other website or printed publication with Wisconsin in it’s name. Established in 2002, we operate completely independent from political parties and other forms of outside influence. Our Mission is to report the truth, the whole truth, and nothing but the truth. We are WiscReport on Twitter and Facebook. A Morbizco Internet Media online publication. – WisconsinReport.com.
Learn More about WisconsinReport.com.