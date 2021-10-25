Ball, Shirley M. Age 73 of Hillsboro

Shirley M. Ball, 73 of Hillsboro, passed away on Saturday, October 23, 2021, at Gundersen Lutheran Medical Center, LaCrosse

A Funeral Service will be held on Saturday, October 30, 2021, 3:00 PM at the Sonnenburg Family Funeral Home, 801 E. Monowau Street, Tomah. Relatives and friends are invited for a time of visitation from 2:00 PM until the time of the service. A Committal Service will be held on

Monday, November 1, 2021, 11:00 AM at Sunset Memorial Gardens, 8800 N. Alpine Rd, Machesney Park, IL 61115.

Online condolences may be sent to www.sonnenburgfamilyfh.com.

Due to road construction on East Monowau Street please access the funeral home via Townline Road to Sime Ave to East Monowau or via Hwy 16 to Sime Ave to East Monowau Street.

