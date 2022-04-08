Baldwin yes, Johnson no on Kentanji Brown-Jackson SCOTUS confirmation
As expected, Wisconsin’s U.S. Senators were on opposite sides of this week’s historic vote to confirm Judge Kentanji Brown-Jackson as the first Black woman on the U-S Supreme Court. Democrat Tammy Baldwin voted yes. Today, history is moving in one direction…Forward! pic.twitter.com/DzHlmKG6IV — Sen. Tammy Baldwin (@SenatorBaldwin) April 7, 2022 “She has a proven record […] Source: WRN.com
-
Gov. Tony Evers signs into law new plan to move teens out of Lincoln Hills youth prison
by Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on April 8, 2022 at 7:27 PM
Evers' action is the second time a governor has moved to stop sending children to Lincoln Hills, a facility plagued with dangerous conditions.
-
Mile Bluff welcomes Carrie Strompolis, DNP to primary care team
by WRJC WebMaster on April 8, 2022 at 7:17 PM
-
-
Donald Trump's Mar-a-Lago resort becomes ground zero in the Republican race for Wisconsin...
by Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on April 8, 2022 at 4:53 PM
Mar-a-Lago has become a pilgrimage for Wisconsin Republicans eyeing the governor's office — and Democrat Tony Evers is fundraising off the trips.
-
On Steve Bannon podcast, Michael Gableman appeals to Trump supporters for help keeping...
by Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on April 8, 2022 at 4:11 PM
In an appearance on a podcast hosted by Steve Bannon, Gableman contended Speaker Robin Vos is moving to dismantle his election investigation.
-
Evers unveils funding for school mental health services
by Bob Hague on April 8, 2022 at 3:50 PM
School mental health services in Wisconsin have received a financial boost. Governor Tony Evers announced at locations around the state this week that nearly every K-12 district in Wisconsin will be awarded funding through the 15 million […]
-
Fact check: GOP's Nicholson says Evers refused to remove official charged with child porn
by Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on April 8, 2022 at 3:47 PM
Kevin Nicholson says "Over the course of two months, Tony Evers refused to remove (Curtis Schmitt Jr.) from the (state's veterans) Board despite having the authority to do (so)."
-
Wisconsin's election review could continue for months as top Republicans meet with Trump...
by Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on April 8, 2022 at 2:51 PM
Those conducting Wisconsin's review have blown through three deadlines and are poised to miss the next one.
-
City of Mauston Meetings
by WRJC WebMaster on April 8, 2022 at 2:06 PM
