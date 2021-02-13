Baldwin votes guilty, Johnson not guilty as Wisconsin's senators continue to be polar opposites on impeachment
At one point Saturday, Wisconsin Sen. Ron Johnson exchanged heated words with Utah Sen. Mitt Romney.
Source: GreenBayPressGazette.com
-
Baldwin votes guilty, Johnson not guilty as Wisconsin's senators continue to be polar...
by Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on February 13, 2021 at 11:35 PM
-
Fog, flurries bless frigid opening day of 2021 sturgeon spearing season on Lake...
by Fond du Lac Reporter on February 13, 2021 at 8:34 PM
Last year's poor ice conditions didn't stop spearers, and they weren't going to let icy roads or bitter cold stop them this year, either.
-
Photos: Sturgeon spearing season kicks off
by Fond du Lac Reporter on February 13, 2021 at 8:31 PM
A frozen Lake Winnebago is the scene for the annual sturgeon spearing season.
-
Bice: Supreme Court didn't release study showing Black men 28% more likely to do prison...
by Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on February 13, 2021 at 7:09 PM
Native American, Black and Hispanic men convicted of felonies have greater odds of ending up in prison than white men, the report found.
-
Sheriff’s Sales
by WRJC WebMaster on February 13, 2021 at 3:31 AM
-
Division 5 WIAA REGIONAL SEMI-FINAL WESTON AT ROYALL GBB Game Re-Play
by WRJC WebMaster on February 13, 2021 at 3:13 AM
-
Historic, iconic Cupola House in Egg Harbor remains for sale. Asking price: $1.3 million
by Green Bay Press-Gazette on February 13, 2021 at 1:07 AM
Built in 1871, the main building housed a gallery for nearly the past 40 years. Another historic residence on the property also is part of the sale.
-
89th Assembly District candidate faces question about real estate deal for Bay-Lake...
by Green Bay Press-Gazette on February 12, 2021 at 11:22 PM
Officials defend Bay-Lake Regional Planning Commission and the committee member, now running for the State Assembly, against conflict of interest claim.
-
Majority of all vaccine doses administered to Wisconsin residents given in last three...
by Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on February 12, 2021 at 10:40 PM
Nearly two-thirds of all the doses given to Wisconsin residents since the vaccine rollout began have been administered in the last three weeks.
