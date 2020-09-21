Baldwin:  There’s No Rush To Replace Ginsburg

U-S Senator Tammy Baldwin says here is no need for a rush to replace Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg. The 87-year-old justice died Friday of complications from pancreatic cancer. Baldwin says the presidential election is less than 50 days off and naming a new person to the U-S Supreme Court can wait until that election is over. The Wisconsin Democrat says voters need to have their voices heard before a president makes a nomination. President Trump has already said he wants to complete the process of replacing Ginsburg quickly.

Source: WRJC.com







