Baldwin staying home to play for dad at UW-Milwaukee

Five-star recruit Patrick Baldwin Jr. (Sussex, WI), announced on Wednesday that he is staying home to play college basketball for his dad at UW-Milwaukee. The 6’9 senior forward made his choice known on ESPN, choosing the Panthers over finalists Duke and Georgetown among others. Baldwin is ranked as the No. 4 player in the 2021 […]

