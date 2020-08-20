Baldwin says pause on controversial USPS actions not enough

Postmaster General Louis DeJoy has promised to pause service reductions and removal of mail sorting machines, until after the November election. U.S. Senator Tammy Baldwin of Wisconsin argues that’s not enough. “I have heard hundreds and hundreds of concerns from Wisconsinites who are not getting timely delivery of needed items including prescription medications. Things that […]

