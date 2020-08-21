Baldwin focuses on health care in DNC speech

U.S. Senator Tammy Baldwin referenced her own personal history health care, and her work Joe Biden on the Affordable Care Act, during her speech to the virtual Democratic National Convention from Milwaukee Thursday night. Baldwin mentioned her own challenges to afford health insurance after being diagnosed with a preexisting condition at a young age, while […]

