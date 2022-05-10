Baldwin: end the filibuster to protect abortion rights

With the Supreme Court’s conservative majority set to overturn Roe versus Wade, the U.S. Senate will vote this week to protect abortion rights. Wisconsin Democrat Tammy Baldwin notes the vote is likely to fall short, and says Democrats should do more. “I don’t know that we could get 60 votes, as would be required in […] Source: WRN.com







WISCONSINREPORT.COM (WiscReport.com) is not affiliated with Wisconsin Government or any state agency, department, entity, or other website or printed publication with Wisconsin in it’s name. Established in 2002, we operate completely independent from political parties and other forms of outside influence. Our Mission is to report the truth, the whole truth, and nothing but the truth. We are WiscReport on Twitter and Facebook. A Morbizco Internet Media online publication. – WisconsinReport.com.

Learn More about WisconsinReport.com.