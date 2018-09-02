Baldwin, Donald L., age 87 of Elroy

Donald L. Baldwin, age 87 years, of Elroy, passed away on Friday, August 31, 2018 at Agrace Hospice in Fitchburg, Wisconsin.

He was born on July 19, 1931 to Walter and Elizabeth (Dinse) Baldwin in Mauston, Wisconsin and grew to adulthood in Wonewoc. Donald was united in marriage to Ethel Mae Preuss on June 10, 1950 in Zion Lutheran Church in Elroy.

Don served in the U.S. Army from 1951 to 1953 being stationed in Germany.

He was very active and worked many different jobs including hauling milk, drove semi for Glenndenning Motorways of New Lisbon, worked for Overgaard moving heavy equipment and running a ready mix plant in Tomah, drove for Heding Truck Service and became Street Superintendent for the City of Elroy. Retiring at 65 he then served as Mayor in Elroy, mowed many lawns in the area and drove for meals on wheels.

He was a member of the American Legion in Elroy, 40 et 8, Elroy Volunteer Fire Department and was an avid Chicago Bears fan. Don was also a devoted husband, loving father and grandpa “Bumpa.”

Survivors include his wife, Ethel Mae; children, Gail (Butch) Nastali and Jack Baldwin; grandchildren, Jamie (Jeanne), Donny and Brennan (Allie); great grandchildren, Tyler (Kristy), Joshua (Kara) and Garret; great great grandchildren, Bobby, Lola, Hunter, Aubrey, Kendra, Aerabella and Joseph; sister, Beverly Surface and brother-in-law, Gene (Shug) Preuss. He was preceded in death by his Parents and brothers, Verlyn and Veryl.

A celebration of Don’s life will be held with funeral services on Wednesday, September 5, 2018 at 1:00 p.m. at Grace Lutheran Church in Elroy, with Pastor James Gerth officiating. Burial with military rites will be held in the Elroy City Cemetery. Friends may call at the Church on Wednesday from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. The Picha Funeral Home in Elroy is assisting, for online information go to www.pichafuneralhomes.com

Source: WRJC.com

News At Other State Sites:

1

WISCONSINREPORT.COM (WiscReport.com) is not affiliated with Wisconsin Government or any state agency, department, entity, or other website or printed publication with Wisconsin in it’s name. Established in 2002, we operate completely independent from political parties and other forms of outside influence. Our Mission is to report the truth, the whole truth, and nothing but the truth. We are WiscReport on Twitter and Facebook. A Morbizco Internet Media online publication. – WisconsinReport.com.

Learn More about WisconsinReport.com.