Baldwin/Defense Power RWD/Mauston Past Tomah in Prep Hockey

Mauston Junior Brady Baldwin scored a pair of goals for the RWD/Mauston hockey co-op as they blanked Tomah/Sparta 3-0 Tuesday night. Baldwin scored the first goal of the game just 1:07 into the game to give the Cheavers a lead they would never give up. Baldwins first goal was assisted by Mauston High Schools Andrey Tougas. Logan Demars added a goal in the second period before Baldwin scored his 2nd goal of the game in the third period. In goal Alexander Greibe stopped all 11 shots he faced to earn the shutout victory. The win improves RWD/Mauston to 5-4 on the season. Jake Berry Stopped 24/27 shots in the loss for Tomah/Sparta who falls to 5-2 on the season. Both teams will be part of the Lake Delton Holiday Tournament next Wednesday.

