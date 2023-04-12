Baldwin announces U.S. Senate reelection bid

Saying “the stakes have never been higher and our work isn’t over yet,” Wisconsin Democrat, U.S. Senator Tammy Baldwin has announced she’ll seek a third six-year term in 2024. The 61-year-old Madison native defeated Republican Leah Vukmir by 11-points in her 2018 reelection. Baldwin became the first openly gay U.S. Senator when elected in 2012, […] Source: WRN.com







