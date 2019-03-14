Baldwin and Kind split votes as U.S. Senate rejects Trump’s emergency declaration

Wisconsin’s U.S. Senators split their votes Thursday, as the U.S. Senate voted 59-41 to approve a resolution to overturn President Donald Trump’s declaration of a national emergency at the U.S.-Mexico border. A total of 12 Republicans joined all Democrats to pass the resolution, which passed the House last month. Wisconsin Republican Ron Johnson released a […]

