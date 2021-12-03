Baldwin and Johnson split votes on resolution to fund federal government
Wisconsin’s two U.S. Senators split their votes Thursday, on continued funding for the federal government. Nineteen Senate Republicans, including Minority Leader Mitch McConnell, voted with Wisconsin’s Tammy Baldwin and the Democratic majority for a continuing resolution to fund the government through February 18. One Wisconsin Senator (me) voted tonight to keep the government open while […] Source: WRN.com
Average daily COVID-19 cases increased to a record high for 2021; state now averaging...
by Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on December 3, 2021 at 9:47 PM
The current seven-day average of 3,548 cases is up 1,632 cases from a month ago.
Group wants Assembly Speaker Robin Vos fined for not turning over records related to...
by Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on December 3, 2021 at 9:16 PM
A liberal group asked a judge to hold Speaker Robin Vos in contempt of court for failing to release records related to a GOP review of the election.
On World AIDS Day, Sen. Ron Johnson said the 1980s crisis was 'overhyped' by Anthony Fauci
by Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on December 3, 2021 at 9:05 PM
U.S. Sen. Ron Johnson said the nation's top health official, Anthony Fauci, "overhyped" the threat of AIDS during the 1980s.
by Bob Hague on December 3, 2021 at 8:34 PM
Holiday Parade and Holiday Train Viewing Party Canceled
by WRJC WebMaster on December 3, 2021 at 7:21 PM
Armslist.com avoids liability in two more Wisconsin lawsuits over gun deaths
by Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on December 3, 2021 at 6:45 PM
Plaintiffs are appealing dismissals of two lawsuits against Armslist.com, where guns later used to kill people were sold to prohibited buyers
Four volume Green Bay Packers history debunks myths, provides definitive story of team's...
by Green Bay Press-Gazette on December 3, 2021 at 5:53 PM
Packers historian Cliff Christl said team's history was a muddled mess and believes new publication will fix that.
Gableman hires investigator who has brought legal challenges seeking to overturn...
by Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on December 3, 2021 at 4:50 PM
Michael Gableman hired investigators as part of his GOP election review. One sought to overturn the election and another examined Wisconsin ballots.
Situation In Wisconsin Hospitals Called Bad As It Has Been At Any Point During Pandemic...
by WRJC WebMaster on December 3, 2021 at 4:33 PM
