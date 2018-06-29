Baldwin and Johnson split on Senate Farm Bill vote

The U.S. Senate has passed a five-year farm bill. The measure now heads to what will almost certainly be a contentious negotiating process with members of the House. “Wisconsin farmers are a key driver of our agriculture economy and rural communities,” said Senator Tammy Baldwin. The Wisconsin Democrat voted for the package, and said it […]

Source: WRN.com

