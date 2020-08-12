Baldwin and Evers among Wisconsin delegates to speak at DNC

Several members of the Wisconsin delegation will speak during the Democratic National Convention in Milwaukee next week. The COVID-19 pandemic has whittled the number of actual participants from thousands to dozens. Governor Tony Evers, Lieutenant Governor Mandela Barnes, Congresswoman Gwen Moore, and Milwaukee Mayor Tom Barrett will address the convention from the Wisconsin Center in […]

