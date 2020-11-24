Bakovka, Joseph Adam Age 94

Joseph Adam Bakovka was born January 22, 1926 in West Allis, Wisconsin to Alex and Rose Bakovka. He served in the US Army in Korea in 1945 – 1947. On June 10, 1948 he was united in marriage to Charlotte Banovec in Friendship, Wisconsin. He was retired from Nekoosa-Port Edwards Paper Company in 1986 after 43 years of service.

Joe passed away November 18, 2020 at Our House Assisted Living in Wisconsin Rapids.

He is survived by a daughter, Paula Joanne Bakovka (Bernard Schultz); a sister, Irene Rathermal; and loving family members and friends.

Joe was preceded in death by his beloved Charlotte, parents, and brothers: John and Stephen.

Per his wishes, there will be no services.

Source: WRJC.com







