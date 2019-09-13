Bakhtiari returns, listed as questionable for Sunday

After missing practice on Thursday with a sore back, Green Bay Packers left tackle David Bakhtiari returned to practice with the Packers on Friday and is officially listed as questionable on the team’s Friday injury report. Bakhtiari said his back began “not cooperating” after a practice this week. He was a limited participant on Wednesday. […]

