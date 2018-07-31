Bailey, Shirley Mae, age 85 of New Lisbon

Shirley Mae Bailey, age 85 of New Lisbon, died on Monday, July 30, 2018 at Fair View Nursing Home in Mauston, Wisconsin.

Funeral Services will be held on Thursday, August 2, 2018 at 1:00pm at the Hare Funeral Home in New Lisbon (217 W. Pearl St.). A visitation will be held on August 2, at the Hare Funeral Home from 11:00am until the time of service. Pastor James Gerth presiding. Burial will take place in the Hustler Cemetery. Memorials to Fair View Nursing Home would be appreciated. The Hare Funeral Home in New Lisbon is assisting the family with services. Online condolences available at www.harefuneralhome.com

