Bailery, Aleda Elizabeth Age 84 of Friendship, WI

Aleda Elizabeth Bailey, age 84, passed away on Tuesday, May 21, 2019, at Villa Pines Living Center in Friendship, Wisconsin.

A celebration of her life will take place on Saturday, May 25, 2019, at Bethany Lutheran Church (618 W. River St., New Lisbon, WI 53950). Relatives and friends are invited to a visitation at Bethany Lutheran Church on Saturday from 10:00 a.m. to 12:00 p.m, with a

Funeral Service at 12:00 p.m. Burial will follow at Fountain Lutheran Cemetery, Rural Kendall. Rev. Wendy Ruetten presiding. The Hare Funeral Home in New Lisbon is assisting the family with services. Online guestbook available at www.harefuneralhome.com

Source: WRJC.com





