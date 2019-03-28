Bail set at $1 million for suspect in Manitowoc homicides

Bail is set at $1 million cash for a 35-year-old Appleton man who investigators believe is responsible for the shooting deaths of a Manitowoc father and his daughter. Karl Hess is facing two counts of first-degree intentional homicide in the September 2018 murders of 51-year-old Richard Miller and 19-year-old Jocelyn Miller. They were found fatally […]

Source: WRN.com





News At Other State Sites:

1

WISCONSINREPORT.COM (WiscReport.com) is not affiliated with Wisconsin Government or any state agency, department, entity, or other website or printed publication with Wisconsin in it’s name. Established in 2002, we operate completely independent from political parties and other forms of outside influence. Our Mission is to report the truth, the whole truth, and nothing but the truth. We are WiscReport on Twitter and Facebook. A Morbizco Internet Media online publication. – WisconsinReport.com.

Learn More about WisconsinReport.com.