Bail and benefits questions will be on Wisconsin’s April statewide ballot
by Bob Hague on January 20, 2023 at 4:48 PM
Wisconsin voters will be able to weigh in on a proposed constitutional amendment on bail reform as part of the April statewide ballot. In Assembly debate Thursday, Representative Evan Goyke (D-Milwaukee) argued against the proposal, and for pretrial […]
Tracy, Linda L. Age 75 of Friendship
by WRJC WebMaster on January 20, 2023 at 4:40 PM
'This is not a partisan issue': Lawmakers consider using historic state budget surplus to...
by Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on January 20, 2023 at 4:39 PM
Sen. Mary Felzkowski, a member of the powerful Joint Finance Committee, indicated the state could use some of its surplus to address PFAS.
Next UW-Whitewater chancellor brings extensive background in enrollment management,...
by Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on January 20, 2023 at 12:12 PM
King's appointment comes after a string of leadership shake-ups dating back to 2018.
Richland County considers suing UW System to save UW-Richland campus
by Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on January 20, 2023 at 12:01 PM
UW-Platteville proposes an online focus for the Richland campus. Richland County is considering other ideas, including legal action.
Green Bay entrepreneur goes from dreamer to doer, bringing Bambu Vietnamese drink shop to...
by Green Bay Press-Gazette on January 20, 2023 at 11:05 AM
His store will be the fourth location in Wisconsin, but nationwide, there are more than 70 shops in 22 states and Canada.
How did woman die in Outagamie sheriff's custody? Inquiry says safety locks on van...
by Appleton Post-Crescent on January 20, 2023 at 11:04 AM
Grand Chute woman, 43, opened door of transport vehicle and fell or jumped
Midsummer's Music gets a $10,000 NEA grant for programs for Alzheimer's, dementia patients
by Green Bay Press-Gazette on January 20, 2023 at 10:56 AM
The grant goes to Midsummer's Griffon String Quartet to play mini-concerts for Alzheimer's and dementia patients, the elderly and their caregivers.
It's mid-January and the Great Lakes are virtually ice-free. That's a problem.
by Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on January 19, 2023 at 10:57 PM
Ice cover is at a near-record low for this time of year. No ice can affect the food web and cause dangerous snowstorms.
