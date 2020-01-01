Badgers wrap up non-conference schedule with win over Rider

The Wisconsin Badgers struggled against Rider’s zone defense in the first half, but Rider struggled even more against Wisconsin’s defense. They fell to the Badgers 65-37 on Tuesday night in Wisconsin’s final non-conference tuneup of the season. Rider shot just 16.7% from the field in the first half ans 24.6% for the game. Nate Reuvers […]

