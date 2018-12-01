Badgers tip off Big Ten with win at Iowa

The Wisconsin Badgers stayed with the Iowa Hawkeyes in their Big Ten opener in Iowa City and in the end, pulled out a 72-66 victory. Ethan Happ fouled out with 45.8 seconds left, but the Badgers still got a big three-pointer from D’Mitrik Trice with 20 seconds left. Then it was Brad Davison and Trice […]

