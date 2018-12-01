Badgers tip off Big Ten with win at Iowa
The Wisconsin Badgers stayed with the Iowa Hawkeyes in their Big Ten opener in Iowa City and in the end, pulled out a 72-66 victory. Ethan Happ fouled out with 45.8 seconds left, but the Badgers still got a big three-pointer from D’Mitrik Trice with 20 seconds left. Then it was Brad Davison and Trice […]
Source: WRN.com
News At Other State Sites:
- Spirit with a bang10 hours ago
- Back-to-back earthquakes rock Alaska10 hours ago
- George H.W. Bush dies10 hours ago
- Hockey Badgers skate to third straight tie11 hours ago
- Badgers tip off Big Ten with win at Iowa12 hours ago
- Badger volleyball team advances to NCAA Sweet 1612 hours ago
- Wisconsin weather: Wintry mix to affect most of state Saturday into Sunday16 hours ago
- GOP seeks to limit Wisconsin early voting, strip powers from Tony Evers and Josh Kaul in l...16 hours ago
- Flight for Life moving to new location to consolidate Fond du Lac/Waukesha operations19 hours ago
- Elroy Man Facing Drug Charges for 2nd Time in November22 hours ago
- New Lisbon Correctional Inmate Allegedly Attacks Correctional Officer22 hours ago
- Republican Lawmakers To Vote On Protecting Coverage For Pre-Existing Conditions22 hours ago
WISCONSINREPORT.COM (WiscReport.com) is not affiliated with Wisconsin Government or any state agency, department, entity, or other website or printed publication with Wisconsin in it’s name. Established in 2002, we operate completely independent from political parties and other forms of outside influence. Our Mission is to report the truth, the whole truth, and nothing but the truth. We are WiscReport on Twitter and Facebook. A Morbizco Internet Media online publication. – WisconsinReport.com.
Learn More about WisconsinReport.com.