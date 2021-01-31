Badgers sweep Spartans in Big Ten hockey

The Wisconsin Badgers (11-7-0, 9-5-0 0-1-0 Big Ten) pulled off a two-game weekend sweep over the Michigan State Spartans (6-10-2, 5-10-1 2-1-0 Big Ten), pulling out a 4-1 win in Saturday’s series finale at LaBahn Arena. After a scoreless first period, Linus Weissbach gave the Badgers a 1-0 lead at 7:05 of the second period, […]

Source: WRN.com







WISCONSINREPORT.COM (WiscReport.com) is not affiliated with Wisconsin Government or any state agency, department, entity, or other website or printed publication with Wisconsin in it’s name. Established in 2002, we operate completely independent from political parties and other forms of outside influence. Our Mission is to report the truth, the whole truth, and nothing but the truth. We are WiscReport on Twitter and Facebook. A Morbizco Internet Media online publication. – WisconsinReport.com.

Learn More about WisconsinReport.com.