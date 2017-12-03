Badgers shot at playoffs ends in Indy

The Wisconsin Badgers chance at a berth in the College Football Playoffs disappeared with a 27-21 loss to the Ohio State Buckeyes in the Big Ten Championship game in Indianapolis. The loss ended a perfect season and Wisconsin’s 13-game winning streak, which dated back to their Cotton Bowl victory over Western Michigan last season. The […]

Source: WRN.com

News At Other State Sites:

1

WISCONSINREPORT.COM (WiscReport.com) is not affiliated with Wisconsin Government or any state agency, department, entity, or other website or printed publication with Wisconsin in it’s name. Established in 2002, we operate completely independent from political parties and other forms of outside influence. Our Mission is to report the truth, the whole truth, and nothing but the truth. We are WiscReport on Twitter and Facebook. A Morbizco Internet Media online publication. – WisconsinReport.com.

Learn More about WisconsinReport.com.