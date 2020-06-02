Badgers secure commitment from standout pass rusher

The Wisconsin Badger football team locked up one of their top defensive targets in their 2021 recruiting class, receiving a verbal commitment from Akron outside linebacker/defensive end Darryl Peterson. This is a big get for Badgers coach Paul Chryst. Peterson chose Wisconsin over Alabama, Michigan, Penn State and Minnesota among others. Peterson recorded a school-record […]

Source: WRN.com







WISCONSINREPORT.COM (WiscReport.com) is not affiliated with Wisconsin Government or any state agency, department, entity, or other website or printed publication with Wisconsin in it’s name. Established in 2002, we operate completely independent from political parties and other forms of outside influence. Our Mission is to report the truth, the whole truth, and nothing but the truth. We are WiscReport on Twitter and Facebook. A Morbizco Internet Media online publication. – WisconsinReport.com.

Learn More about WisconsinReport.com.