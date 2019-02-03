Badgers salvage shooting win in series finale at MSU

The Wisconsin men’s hockey team, after falling 4-1 at Michigan State on Friday night, recorded a season high 54 shots on Saturday and skated to a 2-2 tie in the series finale against the Spartans on Saturday. Junior Max Zimmer scored in the sudden-death shootout to give the Badgers the extra point in the Big […]

Source: WRN.com





News At Other State Sites:

1

WISCONSINREPORT.COM (WiscReport.com) is not affiliated with Wisconsin Government or any state agency, department, entity, or other website or printed publication with Wisconsin in it’s name. Established in 2002, we operate completely independent from political parties and other forms of outside influence. Our Mission is to report the truth, the whole truth, and nothing but the truth. We are WiscReport on Twitter and Facebook. A Morbizco Internet Media online publication. – WisconsinReport.com.

Learn More about WisconsinReport.com.