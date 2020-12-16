Badgers Receive All-Big Ten Honors

Wisconsin senior offensive tackle Cole Van Lanen, redshirt junior tight end Jake Ferguson and redshirt junior guard Logan Bruss were named to the Big Ten all-conference team on Tuesday. Van Lanen was a first-team pick by the coaches and second-team selection by the media. Ferguson was a first-team pick by the media and second-team by […]

Source: WRN.com







WISCONSINREPORT.COM (WiscReport.com) is not affiliated with Wisconsin Government or any state agency, department, entity, or other website or printed publication with Wisconsin in it’s name. Established in 2002, we operate completely independent from political parties and other forms of outside influence. Our Mission is to report the truth, the whole truth, and nothing but the truth. We are WiscReport on Twitter and Facebook. A Morbizco Internet Media online publication. – WisconsinReport.com.

Learn More about WisconsinReport.com.