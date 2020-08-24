Badgers rank #12 in A.P. Top 25 College Football Preseason Poll
Despite the Big Ten Conference not playing football this fall, six of the conference’s teams showed up today in the Associated Press Top 25 Preseason Poll. Paul Chryst’s Wisconsin Badgers showed up at number-12, third among the six Big Ten teams in the poll. It’s the fourth straight season the Badgers have been ranked in […]
Source: WRN.com
-
Badgers rank #12 in A.P. Top 25 College Football Preseason Poll
by Bill Scott on August 24, 2020 at 4:39 PM
Despite the Big Ten Conference not playing football this fall, six of the conference’s teams showed up today in the Associated Press Top 25 Preseason Poll. Paul Chryst’s Wisconsin Badgers showed up at number-12, third among the six Big […]
-
'S.O.S. Save our service' rally in Green Bay
by Green Bay Press-Gazette on August 24, 2020 at 4:30 PM
Scenes of a rally to save the U.S. Postal Service and demand that the U.S. postmaster general reverse changes to mail processing.
-
South Central Conference Votes to Give Traditional Fall Sports Season A Chance
by WRJC WebMaster on August 24, 2020 at 4:29 PM
-
Use of absentee ballot drop boxes in Wisconsin is expanding as concerns over mail...
by Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on August 24, 2020 at 4:19 PM
Election officials in Wisconsin's two largest cities are expanding the use of absentee ballot drop boxes this fall as fears mount about mail delays.
-
Kenosha police shoot man; video of incident appears to show officer firing several shots...
by Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on August 24, 2020 at 2:59 PM
Jacob Blake was airlifted to Froedtert Hospital in Milwaukee, where he is in serious condition. The officers have been placed on leave.
-
Trump announces plasma treatment authorized for COVID-19
by WRJC WebMaster on August 24, 2020 at 2:57 PM
President Donald Trump on Sunday announced emergency authorization to treat COVID-19 patients with convalescent plasma — a move he called “a breakthrough,” one of his top health officials called “promising” and other […]
-
Highway 41 ramps in Brown, Oconto counties closed during day for maintenance
by Green Bay Press-Gazette on August 24, 2020 at 2:53 PM
Detours set for County D, State 172.
-
Tiedtke, William L age 78 of Elroy
by WRJC WebMaster on August 24, 2020 at 2:53 PM
William L. Tiedtke, age 78 years, of rural Elroy, Wisconsin, passed away on Friday, August 21, 2020 at the Serenity House in Tomah. He was born on August 19, 1942 to Harry and Isolene (Ewing) Tiedtke in the Town of Woodland, Sauk County, […]
-
Rep. Ron Kind Votes to Protect the United States Postal Service and Prevent Mail Delay
by WRJC WebMaster on August 24, 2020 at 2:51 PM
Rep. Ron Kind voted for the bipartisan Delivering for America Act amid concerns that organizational and operational changes at the United States Postal Service (USPS) have resulted in mail delays across the country, including […]
WISCONSINREPORT.COM (WiscReport.com) is not affiliated with Wisconsin Government or any state agency, department, entity, or other website or printed publication with Wisconsin in it’s name. Established in 2002, we operate completely independent from political parties and other forms of outside influence. Our Mission is to report the truth, the whole truth, and nothing but the truth. We are WiscReport on Twitter and Facebook. A Morbizco Internet Media online publication. – WisconsinReport.com.
Learn More about WisconsinReport.com.