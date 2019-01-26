Badgers push Big Ten win streak to three

On a day when upsets appeared to be the norm around the Big Ten Conference, the Wisconsin Badgers took care of business by beating Northwestern 62-46 at the Kohl Center. Ethan Happ recorded his second triple-double of the season, finishing with 13 points, 12 rebounds and 11 assists to help the Badgers (14-6, 6-3 Big […]

