Badgers lose physical battle with Michigan (AUDIO)

Fifth-ranked Michigan held number-9 Wisconsin scoreless for the final 6:18 of the first half and cruised to a 77-54 win over the Badgers at the Crisler Center in Ann Arbor. The Wolverines led by 17 at halftime and by as many as 40 points in the second half, holding the Badgers to just 30.8% from […]

