Badgers land six first-team All-Big Ten honorees

The Wisconsin Badgers saw 11 players earn All-Big Ten recognition as the conference announced its postseason awards winners this week. Sophomore running back Jonathan Taylor, the nation’s leading rusher, was named Ameche-Dayne Big Ten Running Back of the Year, while one of his primary blockers, senior guard Michael Deiter, was tabbed as Rimington-Pace Offensive Lineman […]

