Badgers hold off Northwestern

The Wisconsin Badgers sent the Northwestern Wildcats to their eighth straight loss, 69-64 in Evanston, Illinois on Saturday night. The Badgers (19-8, 11-5 Big Ten) remained one-half game behind fourth place Maryland (21-7, 12-5), which knocked off Ohio State 72-62 earlier in the day. Ethan Happ struggled early and was held to five points in […]

