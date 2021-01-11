Badgers fall to top-ranked Minnesota, split with the Gophers

The 12th-ranked Wisconsin Badger men’s hockey team (6-6-0, 6-3-0-1 Big Ten) split its home series against No. 1 Minnesota (11-1-0, 9-1-0-0 Big Ten) after coming up short in Sunday’s matchup. The Gophers claimed game two, 5-3, after the Badgers handed them their first loss of the season a day earlier. After the Gophers scored the […]

Source: WRN.com







