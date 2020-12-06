Badgers drop home finale to Indiana

The Wisconsin Badgers managed just two short Collin Larsh field goals (29, 28 yds) on Saturday and fell to the Indiana Hoosiers 14-6 in the final game of the season at Camp Randall Stadium. The Badgers (2-2) have one game left in the regular season, a road trip to Iowa to face the rival Hawkeyes […]

Source: WRN.com







