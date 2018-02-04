Badgers drop 5th straight, falling just short at Maryland

The Wisconsin Badgers were in position to pull out a road win but fell short at Maryland, losing to the Terrapins 68-63. The Badgers trailed by ten points at halftime before coming back to lead by two points on a number of occasions in the final minutes. Then, down by five, the Badgers erased a […]

