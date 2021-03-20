Badgers dominate North Carolina 85-62 in opening round victory

The Wisconsin Badgers played their most complete game of the season in defeating North Carolina in the opening-round of the NCAA Tournament 85-62 Friday night. Brad Davison had a career high 29 points on 10/15 shooting. D’Mitrik Trice added 21 points as the Badgers drained 13 of 27 three point attempts. With the victory Wisconsin […]

