Badgers dominate North Carolina 85-62 in opening round victory
(((WisconsinReport))) TO GET WISCONSIN VOTING RESULTS FOR THE NOVEMBER 3, 2020 GENERAL ELECTION, CLICK OR TAP ON THIS LINK. Clicking or tapping on this link will NOT take you away from WisconsinReport.com. The Voting Tally Results will Open In A New Window. TALLIES ARE UPDATED ON AN ONGOING BASIS UNTIL FINALS ARE LISTED. (((WisconsinReport))) MORE INFO IN OUR WiscReport News Ticker soon to follow. ->>>>
The Wisconsin Badgers played their most complete game of the season in defeating North Carolina in the opening-round of the NCAA Tournament 85-62 Friday night. Brad Davison had a career high 29 points on 10/15 shooting. D’Mitrik Trice added 21 points as the Badgers drained 13 of 27 three point attempts. With the victory Wisconsin […]
Source: WRN.com
-
Badgers dominate North Carolina 85-62 in opening round victory
by mpilch@learfield.com on March 20, 2021 at 2:48 AM
The Wisconsin Badgers played their most complete game of the season in defeating North Carolina in the opening-round of the NCAA Tournament 85-62 Friday night. Brad Davison had a career high 29 points on 10/15 shooting. D’Mitrik Trice […]
-
State superintendent candidates Kerr, Underly trade accusations about business, family...
by Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on March 20, 2021 at 2:36 AM
Emails published Friday showed Deborah Kerr had used a district email address for correspondence about her private company.
-
Wisconsin residents 65 and older continue to hold the lowest level of COVID-19 cases
by Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on March 19, 2021 at 10:48 PM
Close to half of Wisconsin residents over 65 are fully vaccinated — 470,063 people.
-
Wisconsin residents 65 and older continue to hold the lowest level of COVID-19 cases
by Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on March 19, 2021 at 9:50 PM
Close to half of Wisconsin residents over 65 are fully vaccinated — 470,063 people.
-
DNA obtained through a ruse admissible in 1976 cold case, Marinette judge rules
by Green Bay Press-Gazette on March 19, 2021 at 9:36 PM
Raymand Vannieuwenhoven is charged with two counts of first-degree murder in the 1976 deaths of a Green Bay couple David Schuldes, 25, and Ellen Matheys, 24.
-
Meijer, Walmart, some Hometown Pharmacy locations and more in Wisconsin now getting...
by Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on March 19, 2021 at 8:27 PM
The Community Pharmacy Enhanced Services Network (which includes some Hometown Pharmacies), Managed Health Care Associates, Meijer, and Walmart now get vaccine from feds
-
COVID-19 field hospital at State Fair Park in West Allis to close as hospitalizations...
by Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on March 19, 2021 at 6:41 PM
State officials cited declining COVID-19 hospitalizations and rising vaccination rates.
-
Fact check: Record turnouts after voter ID law passed? Not really
by Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on March 19, 2021 at 5:58 PM
Several elections were at or near historic high points for turnout in line with national trends, but some were well short as well.
-
Green Bay to get $25 million of COVID-19 relief money; city official says there's no...
by Green Bay Press-Gazette on March 19, 2021 at 4:57 PM
The money will likely go toward aid for local small businesses, development projects and infrastructure, one department leader says.
WISCONSINREPORT.COM (WiscReport.com) is not affiliated with Wisconsin Government or any state agency, department, entity, or other website or printed publication with Wisconsin in it’s name. Established in 2002, we operate completely independent from political parties and other forms of outside influence. Our Mission is to report the truth, the whole truth, and nothing but the truth. We are WiscReport on Twitter and Facebook. A Morbizco Internet Media online publication. – WisconsinReport.com.
Learn More about WisconsinReport.com.