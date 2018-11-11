Badgers do little in loss at Penn State
The Wisconsin Badgers jumped out to an early 7-0 lead when Jonathan Taylor cruised 71 yards for a touchdown. That for the most part was the only big highlight for the day as the Penn State rebounded for a 22-10 win in State College, PA. The Badgers (6-4, 4-3 Big Ten) has lost four games […]
Source: WRN.com
