Badgers crush Wolverines, move to 2-0

The 14th ranked Wisconsin Badgers took advantage of a couple of Michigan turnovers early and went on to a convincing 49-11 win over the Wolverines on Saturday night in Ann Arbor, Michigan. Safety Scott Nelson and linebacker Leo Chenal intercepted Joe Milton in the first quarter and the Badgers quickly turned them into touchdowns for […]

