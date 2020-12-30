Badgers Come From Behind To Win Duke’s Mayo Bowl

It wasn’t looking good early for the Wisconsin Badgers, who fell behind Wake Forest 14-0 in the Duke’s Mayo Bowl on Wednesday in Charlotte. The Badgers had two empty possessions, while the Demon Deacons put two scores on the board just 7:39 into the game. The Badgers (4-3) settled down from there and scored 14 […]

