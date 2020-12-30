Badgers Come From Behind To Win Duke’s Mayo Bowl
(((WisconsinReport))) TO GET WISCONSIN VOTING RESULTS FOR THE NOVEMBER 3, 2020 GENERAL ELECTION, CLICK OR TAP ON THIS LINK. Clicking or tapping on this link will NOT take you away from WisconsinReport.com. The Voting Tally Results will Open In A New Window. TALLIES ARE UPDATED ON AN ONGOING BASIS UNTIL FINALS ARE LISTED. (((WisconsinReport))) MORE INFO IN OUR WiscReport News Ticker soon to follow. ->>>>
It wasn’t looking good early for the Wisconsin Badgers, who fell behind Wake Forest 14-0 in the Duke’s Mayo Bowl on Wednesday in Charlotte. The Badgers had two empty possessions, while the Demon Deacons put two scores on the board just 7:39 into the game. The Badgers (4-3) settled down from there and scored 14 […]
Source: WRN.com
-
Badgers Come From Behind To Win Duke’s Mayo Bowl
by Bill Scott on December 30, 2020 at 10:15 PM
It wasn’t looking good early for the Wisconsin Badgers, who fell behind Wake Forest 14-0 in the Duke’s Mayo Bowl on Wednesday in Charlotte. The Badgers had two empty possessions, while the Demon Deacons put two scores on the board […]
-
Wisconsin reports 2,755 new COVID-19 cases, 35 deaths Wednesday
by Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on December 30, 2020 at 10:09 PM
Wisconsin reported 35 deaths and 2,755 new confirmed cases Wednesday.
-
State faces challenges renewing extended unemployment benefits under new coronavirus...
by Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on December 30, 2020 at 10:04 PM
Even after the department announced it had cleared the backlog Tuesday, it still had no timeline for implementation of the new federal benefits.
-
DWD clears claims backlog, but appeals backlog remains
by Bob Hague on December 30, 2020 at 9:30 PM
The state Department of Workforce Development says that it has cleared its entire backlog of unemployment claims. In a Wednesday morning press release, Department of Workforce Development Secretary-designee Amy Pechacek said the agency had reached […]
-
Assembly Democrats consider skipping inauguration because of the lack of a mask...
by Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on December 30, 2020 at 9:14 PM
All of Wisconsin's Assembly Republicans have already been sworn in under a process that lawyers have determined passes legal muster.
-
Snowy scenes from across Wisconsin after overnight winter storm
by Wausau Daily Herald on December 30, 2020 at 8:19 PM
Check out our photos from across the state of the snowstorm on Dec. 30, 2020.
-
From the Tommy Bartlett Show to Miller Park tailgates, here are some Wisconsin things...
by Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on December 30, 2020 at 6:42 PM
Every year things change and loved institutions are lost, but the COVID-19 pandemic took more from us than a normal year.
-
Two Arrested on Drug Charges in Mauston
by WRJC WebMaster on December 30, 2020 at 6:39 PM
-
Evers Administration Will Clarify Unemployment Application Questions
by WRJC WebMaster on December 30, 2020 at 6:29 PM
WISCONSINREPORT.COM (WiscReport.com) is not affiliated with Wisconsin Government or any state agency, department, entity, or other website or printed publication with Wisconsin in it’s name. Established in 2002, we operate completely independent from political parties and other forms of outside influence. Our Mission is to report the truth, the whole truth, and nothing but the truth. We are WiscReport on Twitter and Facebook. A Morbizco Internet Media online publication. – WisconsinReport.com.
Learn More about WisconsinReport.com.