Badgers clinch share of Big Ten title, capture top seed in Conference Tournament
The Wisconsin Badgers capped off a 9-point second half comeback to beat Indiana 60-56, securing a share of the Big Ten regular season title on Saturday in Bloomington. After an 18-point loss to the Minnesota Gophers on Feb. 5, the Badgers (21-10, 14-6 Big Ten) have reeled off a Big Ten leading eight straight victories […]
Source: WRN.com
News At Other State Sites:
- Reason for Stevens Point police chief’s removal remains a mystery3 hours ago
- Former U.S. Rep. Sean Duffy’s daughter was harassed after expressing conservative vi...6 hours ago
- Elroy Woman Found in Possession of Drug Pipe During Medical Call8 hours ago
- Congresswoman Moore calls Sen. Johnson a ‘conspiracy theorist’ and ’emba...1 day ago
- It gained national attention during a 34-day armed standoff in 1975. Now, this dilapidated...1 day ago
- Two Vehicle Accident Occurs on Highway 141 day ago
- Vernon County Arrests Man for Child Pornography1 day ago
- Gallagher and Pocan introduce bill that would bring transparency to medical supply chain2 days ago
- UW-Madison report says Russian social media bots still out in force ahead of 2020 presiden...2 days ago
- Wisconsin Dominates World Championship Cheese Contest3 days ago
- Nominations Sought for DFW Board Elections3 days ago
- WPA to Host Producer Regional Outreach Meetings3 days ago
WISCONSINREPORT.COM (WiscReport.com) is not affiliated with Wisconsin Government or any state agency, department, entity, or other website or printed publication with Wisconsin in it’s name. Established in 2002, we operate completely independent from political parties and other forms of outside influence. Our Mission is to report the truth, the whole truth, and nothing but the truth. We are WiscReport on Twitter and Facebook. A Morbizco Internet Media online publication. – WisconsinReport.com.
Learn More about WisconsinReport.com.