Badgers clinch share of Big Ten title, capture top seed in Conference Tournament

The Wisconsin Badgers capped off a 9-point second half comeback to beat Indiana 60-56, securing a share of the Big Ten regular season title on Saturday in Bloomington. After an 18-point loss to the Minnesota Gophers on Feb. 5, the Badgers (21-10, 14-6 Big Ten) have reeled off a Big Ten leading eight straight victories […]

