Badgers climb to within two-points of Big Ten hockey lead

The 11th ranked Wisconsin men’s hockey team (12-7-0, 10-5-0 0-1-0 Big Ten) moved within two points of the Big Ten Conference lead, knocking off league leader and second-ranked Minnesota (15-4-0, 11-4-0 0-0-0 Big Ten) 4-1 on Friday night in 3M Arena at Mariucci. Cole Caufield put the Badgers on the board just a minute into […]

Source: WRN.com







WISCONSINREPORT.COM (WiscReport.com) is not affiliated with Wisconsin Government or any state agency, department, entity, or other website or printed publication with Wisconsin in it’s name. Established in 2002, we operate completely independent from political parties and other forms of outside influence. Our Mission is to report the truth, the whole truth, and nothing but the truth. We are WiscReport on Twitter and Facebook. A Morbizco Internet Media online publication. – WisconsinReport.com.

Learn More about WisconsinReport.com.