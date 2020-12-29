Badgers Climb To 6th In Latest AP Top 25 Men’s Basketball Poll

The Wisconsin Badgers climbed to sixth in the latest AP Top 25 men’s college basketball poll out on Monday. The Badgers (8-1, 2-0 Big Ten) knocked off Michigan State 85-76 on Christmas Day, extending their conference win streak to 10-games dating back to last season. They’ll face Maryland at the Kohl Center on Monday night […]

