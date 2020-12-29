Badgers Climb To 6th In Latest AP Top 25 Men’s Basketball Poll
(((WisconsinReport))) TO GET WISCONSIN VOTING RESULTS FOR THE NOVEMBER 3, 2020 GENERAL ELECTION, CLICK OR TAP ON THIS LINK. Clicking or tapping on this link will NOT take you away from WisconsinReport.com. The Voting Tally Results will Open In A New Window. TALLIES ARE UPDATED ON AN ONGOING BASIS UNTIL FINALS ARE LISTED. (((WisconsinReport))) MORE INFO IN OUR WiscReport News Ticker soon to follow. ->>>>
The Wisconsin Badgers climbed to sixth in the latest AP Top 25 men’s college basketball poll out on Monday. The Badgers (8-1, 2-0 Big Ten) knocked off Michigan State 85-76 on Christmas Day, extending their conference win streak to 10-games dating back to last season. They’ll face Maryland at the Kohl Center on Monday night […]
Source: WRN.com
-
'Relieved, excited, thankful': Wisconsin nursing homes begin receiving coronavirus...
by Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on December 29, 2020 at 1:03 AM
Wisconsin set aside about 56,800 doses of its Moderna vaccine allocation to inoculate residents and staff of the state's 350 nursing homes.
-
Man involved in Green Bay police standoff, shot at officers Sunday to face multiple...
by Green Bay Press-Gazette on December 29, 2020 at 12:50 AM
Tou Vang is expected to be formally charged in court Monday afternoon.
-
About 500 doses of vaccine discarded at Aurora clinic in Grafton due to 'human error'
by Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on December 28, 2020 at 11:05 PM
The vials were accidentally left out of the refrigerator, officials said.
-
Brown County deputies locate missing Wrightstown teen
by Green Bay Press-Gazette on December 28, 2020 at 10:45 PM
Ava E. Wilson, 17, of Wrightstown, was found uninjured and in good health, Brown County sheriff's officials said Monday.
-
Brown County deputies locate missing Wrightstown teen
by Green Bay Press-Gazette on December 28, 2020 at 10:44 PM
Ava E. Wilson, 17, of Wrightstown, was found uninjured and in good health, Brown County sheriff's officials said Monday.
-
Badgers Climb To 6th In Latest AP Top 25 Men’s Basketball Poll
by Bill Scott on December 28, 2020 at 9:37 PM
The Wisconsin Badgers climbed to sixth in the latest AP Top 25 men’s college basketball poll out on Monday. The Badgers (8-1, 2-0 Big Ten) knocked off Michigan State 85-76 on Christmas Day, extending their conference win streak to 10-games […]
-
Juneau County Reports 32 New COVID19 Cases Since Christmas Eve
by WRJC WebMaster on December 28, 2020 at 9:19 PM
-
COVID-19 fact checks in review 2020
by Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on December 28, 2020 at 8:54 PM
COVID-19 fact checks in review 2020 include claims that coronavirus is "just the damn flu" and "Children don't seem to be getting this virus."
-
Pants on Fire in Review 2020
by Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on December 28, 2020 at 8:54 PM
Pants on Fire in Review 2020 includes outlandish claims by and about President Trump, elections and COVID-19.
WISCONSINREPORT.COM (WiscReport.com) is not affiliated with Wisconsin Government or any state agency, department, entity, or other website or printed publication with Wisconsin in it’s name. Established in 2002, we operate completely independent from political parties and other forms of outside influence. Our Mission is to report the truth, the whole truth, and nothing but the truth. We are WiscReport on Twitter and Facebook. A Morbizco Internet Media online publication. – WisconsinReport.com.
Learn More about WisconsinReport.com.