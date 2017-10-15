Badgers climb to 5th in Top 25 polls

Following Saturday’s lackluster 17-9 win over Purdue on Saturday, the Wisconsin Badger football team climbed into the top five in both Top 25 College Football polls. The Badgers are 5th in both the A.P. (Media) Top 25 and the Coaches Top 25 polls. Alabama is number one in both polls, followed by Penn State, Georgia, […]

Source: WRN.com

News At Other State Sites:

1

WISCONSINREPORT.COM (WiscReport.com) is not affiliated with Wisconsin Government or any state agency, department, entity, or other website or printed publication with Wisconsin in it’s name. Established in 2002, we operate completely independent from political parties and other forms of outside influence. Our Mission is to report the truth, the whole truth, and nothing but the truth. We are WiscReport on Twitter and Facebook. A Morbizco Internet Media online publication. – WisconsinReport.com.

Learn More about WisconsinReport.com.