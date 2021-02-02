Badgers Caufield and Holloway named Big Ten stars

Wisconsin sophomore forward Cole Caufield was named the Big Ten’s number-one star and sophomore forward Dylan Holloway was named the second star by the conference on Tuesday. Caufield led the nation with seven points last week, including four goals in a series sweep of Michigan State. He had a pair of goals in Friday’s 6-0 […]

