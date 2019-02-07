Badgers avenge January loss to Gophers

It was far from perfect, but the 19th ranked Wisconsin Badgers aren’t interested in style points at this stage of the season. After falling to Minnesota at the Kohl Center on January 3, the Badgers returned the favor, pulling out a 56-51 win on Wednesday night at Williams Arena in Minneapolis. The Badgers missed a […]

