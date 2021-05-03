Badgers add to non-conference football schedule

The University of Wisconsin has added another solid opponent to its future non-conference football schedule, reaching a agreement to play Utah in 2028 and 2033. The Badgers will host the Utes on Sept. 16, 2028 and play in Salt Lake City on Sept. 10, 2033. In 16 seasons, Coach Kyle Whittingham has posted a 134-66 […]

