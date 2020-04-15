Badgers add running back to 2021 class

The Wisconsin football team has secured a 10th oral commitment for their 2021 recruiting class. Antwan Roberts is a 6’1, 190 pound running back from Pope John Paul II High School in Tennessee, announced on Twitter Tuesday that he had committed to the Badgers 2021 class. Roberts picked the Badgers over Missouri, Vanderbilt, Memphis, Louisville, […]

Source: WRN.com







